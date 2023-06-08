Fate or co-incidence? Tale of two gangsters from Muzaffarnagar who met the same end

MEERUT The murder of gangster Sanjeev Jeeva inside the Lucknow court on Wednesday reminded many of the way gangster Vicky Tyagi was executed about eight years ago. Call it fate or just co-incidence, the similarities between the killings of these two gangsters from Muzaffarnagar are hard to miss. Lawyers staged protest after the killing of Sanjeev Jeeva inside the Lucknow court. (HT Photo)

Just like Sanjeev Jeeva, gangster Vicky Tyagi was also shot dead inside the court. In 2015, Tyagi was gunned down inside the courtroom of additional session district judge. He was eliminated by a teenage boy, Sagar Malik, who had escaped from a juvenile facility. Following the murder, he surrendered to the police.

However, the striking part is that Malik was disguised as a lawyer to execute Tyagi. On Wednesday, the assailants who shot Jeeva were also dressed as lawyers to make the kill. Given the resemblance in the execution pattern, many feel that the killers of Jeeva may have taken ‘inspiration’ from the Vicky Tyagi murder case.

Recalling the sensational murder of Tyagi, the then additional district government councillor Statham Arya said that he, along with a few lawyer friends, was having lunch when the shootout took place inside the court premises. The assailant, Sagar Malik, is still in jail, he added.

Another glaring link that draws a parallel between the two slain gangsters is the region in which they were active in the crime world. Both Tyagi and Jeeva have had operations in Muzaffarnagar. While Tyagi was a Muzaffarnagar resident, Jeeva too had a residence in the district.

Also, both Tyagi and Jeeva challenged gangster Sushil Moonch in different land deals. While Moonch and his members have been dormant for some time, sources suspect that his gang may have changed its strategy against rivals.

