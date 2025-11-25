A 25-year-old woman who was believed to have been murdered, leading to her husband’s arrest in a dowry-related case, has been found alive and arrested along with her paramour by Areraj police in East Champaran from a location in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Tuesday. Murdered’ woman found living with lover in Noida; husband in jail

Areraj Station House Officer (SHO) Pratyasha Kumari said the woman, earlier presumed dead, had been traced and detained along with a man from Noida in Uttar Pradesh.

“The duo are being brought from Noida, where she had fled in July. A case of her murder had been registered against her husband, who had been sent to jail,” the SHO said.

According to police, the woman (name withheld), who married Ranjeet Kumar — a resident of Ward Number 10, Areraj Nagar Panchayat — in February this year, allegedly left her husband’s home and went to live with her paramour in Noida in July. Her disappearance prompted her husband to lodge a missing person’s report at Areraj police station.

After she went missing, her parents approached the police, accusing the husband and his parents of dowry harassment and alleging that they had murdered her and disposed of her body. Acting on the family’s complaint, police arrested Ranjeet, who was subsequently remanded in custody on murder charges.

“As the investigation progressed, we grew suspicious after receiving certain inputs through technical surveillance. A team reached Noida on Monday, where she was found living with her lover,” said Ravi Kumar, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Areraj.