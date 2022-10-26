Home / Cities / Others / Museum depicting ‘Miya’ culture sealed in Assam

Museum depicting ‘Miya’ culture sealed in Assam

others
Published on Oct 26, 2022 10:39 AM IST

Ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) demanded its closure saying there is no community called Miyas, the term used for Muslim residents of the state with origins in present-day Bangladesh

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma questioned the authenticity of the items put up on display at the museum. (ANI)
Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma questioned the authenticity of the items put up on display at the museum. (ANI)
ByUtpal Parashar

Authorities in Assam’s Goalpara have sealed a museum depicting the culture of the Miyas, a term used for Muslim residents of the state with origins in present-day Bangladesh, saying the house where it was set up was allotted under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), the Centre’s affordable housing scheme.

The museum at Dapkarbhita in the Goalpara district was sealed two days after it opened on Sunday. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) demanded its closure saying there is no community called the Miyas.

Goalpara deputy commissioner Khanindra Choudhury said the house was allotted in 2018 to All Assam Miya Parishad chairperson Mohor Ali under PMAY but instead of using it as his residence, it was converted into the museum. “Since that is a violation of the provisions of PMAY, we have sealed the house.”

He added houses under PMAY are allotted to the homeless for residential purposes. “Apart from sealing the house, the rural development department has issued a show cause notice to Ali asking him to explain why the house was converted into a museum.”

Ali said if the government had some issues with the items on display, they could have seized them. “But why have they sealed my residence? Where will I stay now? I demand the state government allot land in Guwahati to set up a Miya museum. I will start an indefinite protest until that demand is met.”

The museum showcased primarily agricultural equipment of the people the British brought from present-day Bangladesh to Assam in the late 19th century to encourage farming.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma earlier on Tuesday questioned the authenticity of the items put up on display at the museum. He added the state’s indigenous communities used most of these items.

“All items except the lungi [men’s skirt] belong to the Assamese people. If they are not able to prove that items on display are used only by Miya people, a case will be registered. There is also the question of the source of funding for the museum.”

BJP leader Rupam Goswami said that the museum was an attempt at the appropriation of things indigenous to Assam. He insisted there was no community called the Miyas in the state.

In 2020, Sherman Ali Ahmed, a Congress legislator, asked the government to set up a museum for the Miya community at a centre in Guwahati showcasing Assam’s culture and history. Sarma, who was then a minister, rejected the idea saying the Miyas are not indigenous to Assam

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Utpal Parashar

    Utpal is a Senior Assistant Editor based in Guwahati. He covers seven states of North-East India and heads the editorial team for the region. He was previously based in Kathmandu, Dehradun and Delhi with Hindustan Times.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 26, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out