Muthoot group chairman falls to death from fourth floor, probe launched

Muthoot Finance is one of the largest gold loan non-banking financial company (NBFC) in India.
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhii
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 11:38 PM IST
Deputy commissioner of police (southeast) RP Meena said information was received at 9.21 pm on Friday at Amar Colony police station that George had fallen from the fourth floor of his residence.

Muthoot group chairman MG George died on Friday night after he allegedly fell from the fourth floor of his house in southeast Delhi’s East of Kailash. George was 72-years-old. Police do not suspect any foul play behind the death, senior officers said.

“A team was rushed to the spot and he was taken to Fortis Escort Hospital where he succumbed during treatment. On Saturday, a postmortem was conducted at AIIMS. No foul play is suspected behind the death and inquest proceedings has been initiated,” Meena said.

The DCP said that a crime and forensics team was also sent to inspect the spot. “A detailed enquiry is being conducted and statements of some people have been recorded. Footages from CCTV cameras have also been checked,” Meena added.

