Muzaffarnagar: Daughters held for killing father over alleged taunts, discriminatory treatment

A 55-year-old man was allegedly murdered by his 32-year-old and 16-year-old daughters in Muzaffarnagar district on Monday. The accused reportedly slit his throat with a sickle while he was asleep, allegedly enraged by his constant taunts and discriminatory treatment between sons and daughters, said police. The older daughter, Komal, was arrested while the other, a minor, was detained. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

The incident occurred in Morna village under the jurisdiction of Bhopa police station. The victim, Ramprasad, a farmer, was found early Monday morning lying in a pool of blood on a cot near the main gate of his house. His neck and body had multiple injuries caused by a sharp-edged weapon.

According to police, Ramprasad’s wife found the body around 7 am and raised an alarm. The family initially blamed unidentified assailants, however, investigators grew suspicious as the statements of the daughters kept changing.

SP Rural Aditya Bansal said several clues at the scene pointed toward the involvement of someone from within the house. A dog squad repeatedly circled the premises, further raising suspicion. When the elder daughter was taken into custody and questioned, she eventually confessed and disclosed her younger sister’s role in the crime.

During questioning, Komal told police her father regularly taunted her for being unmarried and unemployed and often compared sons and daughters. Citing constant humiliation, the sisters allegedly planned the murder two days in advance.

Around 2 am on Sunday, while Ramprasad was asleep near the outer gate, the sisters allegedly attacked him. Police said the younger sibling held his legs as Komal slit his throat with a sickle and inflicted additional blows to his shoulder and abdomen to ensure his death. They then returned to their rooms and later feigned grief to avoid suspicion.

The older daughter, Komal, was arrested while the other, a minor, was detained and the weapon used in the crime was seized along with the man’s blood-stained clothes hidden in the house. A case of murder was registered, Bansal said.

A detailed investigation is on.

