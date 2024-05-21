Myanmar insurgent transporting bullets, walkie talkies from India held in Mizoram

The security forces in Mizoram arrested an active cadre of Myanmar’s Chin Defence Force (CDF), who was transporting bullets, walkie talkie sets and tactical gear, for the insurgent group across the border, people aware of the matter said on Tuesday. The man whose identity has not been revealed was caught by Assam Rifles personnel on May 18 (Saturday) evening. he man whose identity has not been revealed was caught by Assam Rifles personnel on Saturday evening. (Representative Image)

The development, officials said, is crucial because this is evidence of the Myanmar based rebel force, that is fighting against the country’s military junta, transporting “war-like stores” from Mizoram and using it in their fight against the army there. This is also evidence of insurgent groups from Myanmar using the porous border in the absence of a border fence along the Indo-Myanmar border.

The forces are checking if there are other active cadres from the same or different rebel groups using the border to take similar items for the rebel forces there.

Since 2021, rebel forces have been fighting against the military junta and have also taken control of many parts of the state, including the districts bordering India border along Mizoram. The infighting in Myanmar has led to over one hundred thousand people from Myanmar fleeing their country and entering India via the Manipur and Mizoram borders.

“There was specific information about the movement of CDF cadres at Tupiang village of Siaha district, Mizoram. One of our teams apprehended an individual on a Kenbo motorcycle with a large cargo load on it. On thorough search of the individual, 170 rounds of shotgun carts, 14 Boaofeng Radio sets, some tactical gear and 14 radio set chargers were recovered. On initial investigation, we found out that the Myamar national was an active cadre of the CDF and was tasked with transportation of the stores across the Indo-Myanmar border,” said an officer aware of the details.

Kenbo motorcycle, which he was riding, is a Chinese company bike, commonly used in Myanmar.

The Siaha district in southern Mizoram, where the man was apprehended, shares its border with Myanmar. With Myanmar’s different forces, including the CDF taking control of those parts, taking control of the Myanmar army camps, over three dozen soldiers had fled to India using the porous border of Siaha.

The officer said it was unclear which porous point across the border had the man planned to use to enter Myanmar with the smuggled items.

On February 8, Union home minister Amit Shah had announced that the Centre is in the process of building a border fence along the 1,643-km Indo-Myanmar border. “It has decided to construct a fence along the entire 1,643-km-long Indo-Myanmar border. To facilitate better surveillance, a patrol track along the border will also be paved,” Shah had said.

Security officials have in recent years said that the porous border is being misused by Myanmar based insurgent groups to fuel violence in India and for smuggling activities.