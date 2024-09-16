Myanmar national’s arrest shows foreign hand in Manipur crisis: CM Biren Singh

The arrest of a Kuki National Army (Burma) (KNA-B) cadre, who is a Myanmarese national, by the Assam Rifles clearly indicates the involvement of foreign elements in the Manipur crisis, said chief minister N. Biren Singh on Monday. Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh speaking to reporters at the Manipur Press Club in Imphal on Monday.

Speaking to reporters in Imphal, Biren said the suspicion of foreign involvement in the conflict was not initially believed by some sections of the public and appreciated the Assam Rifles for arresting the foreign national along with evidence of arms supply to militants operating in Manipur.

“As the chief minister, I have consistently claimed that the present crisis is fuelled by foreign elements,” Biren said.

The arrested KNA (B) cadre, identified as Thanglinkap, son of Ngampao, is a Myanmarese citizen born in Kolang, Khampat, Myanmar. He was recently apprehended in the Chandel district of Manipur.

He is accused of carrying out reconnaissance missions along jungle tracks from the Indo-Myanmar border town of Moreh to the Kuki-dominated district of Churachandpur to supply arms.

Meanwhile, the Manipur government has lifted the temporary suspension of internet and mobile data services, including Lease Lines, VSATs, Broadband, and VPN services, in the territorial jurisdiction of Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Bishnupur, and Kakching districts.

The state government reviewed the prevailing law and order situation and decided to lift the internet suspension, which had been imposed in good faith as a preventive measure in the public interest, a government order said on Monday.

The government also appealed to all internet users to refrain from engaging in activities that might lead to a future suspension of internet services.

In two separate orders, the government announced that normal classes would resume in all educational institutions, including schools and colleges, both private and government-aided, as well as central institutions.