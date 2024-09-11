Nagaland to implement inner line permit in three more districts

The Nagaland government will implement Inner Line Permit (ILP) regime under Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation 1873 (BEFR Act) in three additional districts- Chümoukedima, Dimapur and Niuland, the state cabinet decided at a meeting on Wednesday in Kohima, officials said. The ILP will be implemented in Chümoukedima, Dimapur and Niuland districts. (Representative file photo)

The ILP regulation under section III of BEFR 1873 has been in operation in Nagaland since inception to safeguard the identity and existence of the indigenous people of the state.

The permit is an official travel document issued by the state government which allows entry of foreigners and Indian citizens of other states into Nagaland for a limited period.

The fresh cabinet decision sets three categories of residents for Dimapur district where no ILP will be required for the first two categories.

Also Read: Northeastern View | Demands for ILP in Meghalaya capture a complicated history of “insider-versus-outsider” tensions

The first category relates to individuals settled in Dimapur before 1 December 1963 (Nagaland statehood).

Government spokespersons and ministers Temjen Imma Along and CL John informed that the state government will work towards providing these individuals with smart cards and the option to avail Permanent Residence Certificate (PRC) and Domicile Certificate (DC).

The second category relates to those individuals who were settled in Dimapur between 1st December 1963 and 21st November 1979, and they are to be provided PRC with the option to avail DC.

The third category would include individuals settled in Dimapur on and after 22nd November 1979 and would require ILP.

Meanwhile, the government will be working to strengthen the digital system for issuance of ILP.

According to officials, certain categories such as students, teachers, technical personnel, business partners who are investing in the state, should be provided ILP for a longer duration up to a maximum of 5 years at a time.

Dimapur, a general constituency seat sharing borders with Assam and having mixed population from different states, was exempt from the purview of ILP till 2019 when a state government panel to study the implementation of ILP highlighted certain issues with regard to checking influx of undocumented migrants and immigrants, including the eligibility of the district for ILP regulation.

Subsequently in December 2019, the state government notified to bring the district under ILP with the cut-off date basing on the government’s 21st November 1979 notification where the then Dimapur sub-division under Kohima district was declared as tribal belt.