News / Cities / Others / 'Naman' To Pandit Lachhu Maharaj: Sangeet Natak Akademi to host 2-day Kathak memorial program

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 31, 2023 12:34 AM IST

Prominent performers and Kathak exponents from Jaipur and Delhi will also attend the two-day program dedicated to Lucknow-born Pandit Bajinath Prasad, better known as Pandit Lachhu Maharaj.

LUCKNOW: The Sangeet Natak Akademi in Lucknow is gearing up to host a two-day memorial program titled ‘Naman’, paying tribute to the legendary Kathak virtuoso Pandit Lachhu Maharaj. The event is scheduled for August 31 and September 1.

Themed around the ‘Lasya’ dance form in Kathak, which, according to Hindu mythology, was performed by goddess Durga to depict grace, beauty, and elegance as a response to Shiva’s ‘Tandava’, the event will feature group and solo dances, dance presentations with narrations, panel discussions on the dance form and its nuances, as well as on the concept of ‘Lasya’ as described in the Natya Shastra by Bharat Muni. Additionally, there will be dance dramas and more.

Apart from the artists, several officials from the state culture department -- including the director, special secretary, and principal secretary, along with SNA staffers and dance enthusiasts -- will grace the occasion. The event will take place on both evenings at 6:30 pm.

Thursday, August 31, 2023
