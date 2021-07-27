Namesake grabs dead man’s land in Zirakpur

Zirakpur naib tehsildar Puneet Bansal on Monday cancelled a registry after it emerged that a namesake had grabbed a dead man’s property and sold it to a third party.

The land that measures 240 yards was originally registered in the name of, Ajaib Singh, a 75-year-old man, but a 26-year-old man with the same name forged an Aadhaar Card and other identification documents and sold the land to Gurmeet Kaur , a resident of Rahil Empire Society, Peermuchalla. The deal was made through Sukhjinder Singh Sodhi, a property dealer, Bansal said.

The plot, which is situated in Akali Kaur Singh Colony on Patiala Road was sold to Gurmeet on July 7.

Bansal said, “We immediately cancelled the mutation and questioned Gurmeet Kaur, the current owner, after the rightful owner’s brother-in-law approached us. Gurmeet, however, failed to produce documentary evidence of the purchase. The land was sold for ₹40 lakh.”

Bansal recommended that an FIR be registered against the accused Ajaib, Gurmeet, Sodhi and the advocate who attested the documents. Zirakpur police station house officer (SHO) inspector Omkar Singh Brar said the matter will be investigated before lodging an FIR.