Narrow escape for Union minister; one dead, 4 injured as mast falls on stage
Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal had a narrow escape on Friday evening when a high iron mast, placed for lighting arrangement, fell on the stage because of strong winds, during an event organized in Nagla Padma area here to mark Ambedkar Jayanti.
However, one person was killed and four others were injured in the mishap, ADM City Anjani Kumar Singh said.
The union minister of state for culture and parliamentary affairs was on Friday attending the extended function of Ambedkar Jayanti, which was on April 14, when strong winds started blowing amid light showers and the mast came crashing down.
Agra’s Sadar police station sources confirmed that at least half-a-dozen people were injured. General secretary of the organising committee of Bhim Nagari Dharmendra Soni was among those injured.
Soni was seated in the front row on a sofa on the stage on which the mast fell. The minister was addressing the gathering and thus was saved. Because of the strong winds, the power supply in the area also snapped for some time, causing panic.
The injured, including former MLA Gutiyari Lal Dubesh and his driver, were taken to hospital for treatment.
The ADM City said: “One of the injured Rajesh Kumar (50), a local, died in the mishap. He was present on the stage when the mishap happened. He was brother of the driver of former minister Dr GS Dharmesh.”
“In all five people were injured when high pole, used to throw light on the stage, fell on those seated on stage. One person died, two of the injured are still in hospital, while the two others have gone home,” he stated.
Shivpal dissolves PSP-L committees amid talk of bonhomie with BJP
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's uncle and PSP-L chief Shivpal Yadav has dissolved all his party's working committees in Uttar Pradesh, and national and state working cells, according to an official statement. The Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia's (PSP-L) move comes amid speculation about the 67-year-old Shivpal's growing bonhomie with the BJP. Also, on Thursday Shivpal had expressed support for the uniform civil code, which the BJP has supported.
PWD left red-faced as state department flags construction flaws in Ambala’s Aryabhatta Vigyan Kendra
Citing a National Science Centre, New Delhi, inspection report, Haryana's department of science and technology pointed out the discrepancies in the construction of Aryabhatta Vigyan Kendra in Ambala Cantonment, highlighting that the “quality of construction is much below par” and “report brings shame to the state PWD”. It is also among several delayed projects, the initial deadline of 18 months for which was extended till June 2022 recently. In Khemka's March 17 letter to Vij, who also holds science and technology portfolio and public works department (PWD), (B and R) additional chief secretary Anurag Rastogi, science and technology department ACS Dr Ashok Khemka Dr Ashok Khemka said the observations made by the NSC with respect to structural works, expansion joint, casting of lift lobby slab with the construction of supporting brick wall and removal of shuttering before the specified time have raised questions over the structural stability of the site that “are of serious nature.” HT has a copy of the letters.
UK MP Dhesi discusses NRI issues with CM Bhagwant Mann
British MP from Slough Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi on Friday met with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann at his official residence in Chandigarh and discussed a range of issues relating to non-resident Indians. Punjab Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha, Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar, MLA (Amritsar South), and Dhesi's father Jaspal Singh Dhesi were also present at the hour-long meeting.
House of Muslim man accused of kidnapping Hindu woman set afire in Agra
Members of a few right-wing groups on Friday set ablaze the house of a Muslim man, who was accused of kidnapping a Hindu woman, in Agra's Runakata area, police said. According to the police, the incident is linked to the alleged abduction of a 22-year-old woman, who went missing on April 11. Her family members subsequently lodged a missing person's report at Agra's Sikandra police station, an official familiar with the matter said.
Chandigarh | Charging twice for same ticket costs Northern Railways dear
The district consumer disputes redressal commission has penalised Northern Railways for charging a Chandigarh resident twice for the same ticket . Birendera Kumar Paswan from Kajheri village, Sector 52, Chandigarh, moved commission with a complaint against divisional railway manager, divisional office, Northern Railway, Ambala Cantonment and station master, Northern Railway, Industrial Area-1, Daria, Chandigarh. Alleging that the aforesaid act amounts to deficiency in service and unfair trade practice, he filed an instant consumer complaint.
