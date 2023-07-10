Experts discuss research, debate on access to vaccines & related safety concerns

ALIGARH Experts from across the country came together to discuss cutting-edge research and debated on expanding access to vaccination for all and addressing safety concerns associated with vaccines on Monday, the inaugural day of the two-day National Conference, Vaccicon-2023, on “Vaccine and Safety Concerns”. It was organised by the Department of Pharmacology at JN Medical College, Aligarh Muslim University. Two-day National Conference, Vaccicon-2023, was held by the Department of Pharmacology at JN Medical College, Aligarh Muslim University. (HT Photo)

The event was held to mark the Presidency G-20 Summit celebrations. Dr Sadhna Rathore, Additional Director of Medical Health and Family Welfare, Aligarh Division, was the Chief Guest on the occasion. In her inaugural address, she emphasised the need to raise awareness about the safety of vaccines and promote similar programs involving stakeholders.

Professor Veena Maheshwari, Dean of the Faculty of Medicine at JNMC, highlighted the significance of vaccines in preventive public health throughout history. She commended the Department of Pharmacology for organising this conference to equip healthcare professionals with up-to-date information on the evolving prospects of immunisation.

In a similar vein, Professor Waseem Rizvi, Chairman of the Department, underscored the pivotal role of vaccines in preventive public health, not only for infectious diseases but also for non-infectious ailments and their outcomes.

On the occasion, Professor Farida Ahmad, the organising chairperson, expressed the hope that the National Conference would serve as a platform for exploring and discussing vital topics related to vaccines, their safety, and potential adverse effects associated with vaccinations.

Meanwhile, Dr Jameel Ahmad, the organising secretary, hoped that the conference would cover relevant areas of vaccine research and development, provide the latest recommendations and guidelines, and include scientific sessions such as filling out ADR/AEFI forms to sensitise delegates by giving them real-world experience.

The proceedings of the conference were conducted by Dr Pragya H Sueea, and the vote of thanks was delivered by Dr Aprajita Misra.

