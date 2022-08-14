National Lok Adalat: 7,421 cases settled at Mohali
As many as 7,421 cases were disposed of during a National Lok Adalat organised at the Judicial Courts Complex in Sector 76, Mohali, on Saturday.
Baljinder Singh Maan, secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Mohali, said 13,263 cases were taken up, out of which 7,421 were disposed of by virtue of compromise and awards of ₹316 crore were passed by the different Lok Adalat benches.
Seven married couples, who were living separately and litigating against each other, were reunited. A litigation, which had been pending for the last 17 years was also settled.
A total of 2,514 cases were also disposed of at the District Courts Complex in Sector 43, Chandigarh.
The matters taken up included criminal compoundable offences, Negotiable Instruments Act cases under Section 138, bank recovery cases, MACT cases, matrimonial disputes, labour disputes, land acquisition cases, electricity and water bills (excluding non-compoundable theft cases), traffic challans, service matters relating to pay, allowances and retiral benefits, revenue cases and other civil cases, such as rent, easementary rights, injunction suits, specific performance suits.
