Home / Cities / Others / National Railways gymnastics tourney: NCR players return with 13-medal haul

National Railways gymnastics tourney: NCR players return with 13-medal haul

others
Updated on Nov 15, 2022 12:37 AM IST

The team members called on NCR GM Satish Kumar in his office and apprised him about the achievements on Monday.

The NCR gymnastics team with NCR GM and other officials in Prayagraj on Monday. (HT Photo)
The NCR gymnastics team with NCR GM and other officials in Prayagraj on Monday. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj

The North Central Railways (NCR) has won 13 medals in the recently concluded 51st All India Railway Gymnastic Championship held in Kolkata. The NCR team consisted of six players, out of which five players won medals. The overall NCR medals’ tally was 4 Gold, 6 Silver and 3 Bronze, informed chief public relations officer (CPRO) of NCR Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay.

Siddharth Verma two Gold and two Silver, Ashish won one Gold and one Silver, Aditya Singh Rana won one Gold, one Silver and one Bronze, Abhilekh Parashar won one Silver and one Bronze while Ankur Sharma won one Silver and one Bronze making NCR proud, he added.

The team members called on NCR GM Satish Kumar in his office and apprised him about the achievements on Monday. The GM enquired about each and every player of the team and congratulated them on their wonderful achievements and motivated them for better performances ahead.

The general secretary of North Central Railway Sports Association Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, secretary to GM Ajay Singh, joint secretary Gaurav Luniwal besides and North Central Railway Sports Cell in-charge Dinesh Yadav were also present on the occasion.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 15, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out