NCB seizes LSD blots, curated buds in Mumbai; 2 held

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Monday conducted multiple raids in Mumbai and seized 80 blots of LSD, 310 grams of curated hydroponic marijuana (buds) and ₹1.5 lakh.

Following the input from reliable sources, the agency conducted the first raid on Tuesday at a post office in Vile Parle (East) and seized 80 blots of LSD from a parcel which was concealed in a book on Adolf Hitler’s life. During inquiry, the agency learnt that the parcel came from a European country to Tamil Nadu, from where it came to Mumbai.

“We have been trying to trace the person who would have been the actual receiver and also the sender of the parcel,” said Wankhede.

The LSD was procured through dark web and its payment was done by crypto currencies like bitcoin, added Wankhede.

The second raid was conducted in Parel, where two alleged drug peddlers – Ganesh Sakharam Shere and Siddhanth Amin – were arrested. NCB seized 310 grams of curated hydroponic marijuana (buds) and ₹1.5 lakh from their residence.

Shere – a Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) aspirant – and Amin used to distribute highly-expensive various strains of buds – blackberry, northern, rainbow and forbidden. These buds are imported from Europe, Canada and the US.

“The duo is allegedly connected with a drug supplier, Sahil Shah alias Sahil Flacko, who runs drug a trafficking network internationally and figures in the agency’s wanted list since last August in connection with the drug probe into late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s (SSR) death,” said Sameer Wankhede, NCB’s zonal director.

“Shah had supplied buds to two alleged drug peddlers, Karan Arora and Abbas Lakhani, two were arrested Rajput’s death case. Shah then fled Mumbai and is still untraceable,” said Wankhede. Some months ago, NCB learnt that Shah was hiding in Dubai but the agency is trying to trace his current location, added Wankhede.

The agency also conducted raid at Shah’s residence in Malad (West) but did not recover anything from his house.