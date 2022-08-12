NCERT syllabus-based books: Case registered against publishers for overpricing
The Civil Lines police here have lodged an FIR against some publishers for allegedly selling NCERT syllabus-based books at higher rates than the prices fixed by the UP Board. The case has been registered on the complaint of UP Board secretary, Divyakant Shukla on Thursday night under section 420 of IPC and section 63 of copyright act, police said.
In his complaint, Divyakant Shukla said that NCERT has given copyright to UP Board for printing and circulation of 67 books of 34 subjects of classes 9 to 12. Three publishers have been authorised for the work. However, one Rajiv Prakashan and some other publishers were printing the books and selling them at higher than the prescribed rates, stated the complaint.
Shukla had formed seven teams which had carried out surprise inspections at 35 schools and 16 bookshops in the district during which the anomalies came to light.
SHO of Civil Lines police station Virendra Singh said further investigations were being carried out in this connection.
Ahead of I-Day, SGPC protests for release of Sikh detenues
Donning black turbans and holding placards seeking the release of Sikh detenues, members of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee staged protests across district headquarters in Punjab and parts of Haryana on Saturday, two days ahead of the country's 75th Independence Day. In Amritsar, led by SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami, hundreds of members marched from the Golden Temple to the DC office to register their protest.
Construction of Ram temple to be over by December 2023: Ayodhya Trust
Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra general secretary Champat Rai here said the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya will be complete by December next year. "Since Sultanpur is close to Ayodhya, I am extending an invitation to people of this place to have a 'darshan' of Shri Ram Lalla next year in December," he said.
Uttarkashi teacher close to Uttarakhand paper leak mastermind caught: Cop
A teacher at a government intermediate college in Uttarkashi, described by the police as the right-hand man of the Uttarakhand paper leak mastermind, has been arrested, the state's special task force said on Saturday. “We first brought him in for questioning on the basis of important evidence that came to light during the investigation and subsequently arrested him late last evening,” said senior superintendent of police, special task force Ajay Singh.
Himachal Pradesh passes bill against mass conversion, extends prison to 10 years
The Himachal Pradesh Assembly passed a bill on Saturday forbidding "mass conversion" and enhancing the maximum punishment to 10 years imprisonment in its 2019 law against any change of religion through force or allurement. The Himachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion (Amendment) Bill, 2022, was passed unanimously with a voice vote. Read HP Speaker authorised to appoint panel for surrogacy board The Jai Ram Thakur-led government introduced the bill on Friday.
Class 12 student killed in brawl in college in Bengaluru: Report
In a shocking act, a class 12 student was stabbed to death on Friday near the HBR layout area of Bengaluru. A brawl between two college gangs ended with the murder and another student was severely injured, reported The Times of India. According to the report, 18-year-old Arbaaz Mohammad had a verbal clash with one of his seniors during the college fest a few days ago.
