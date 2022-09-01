NCR celebrates National Sports Day with fanfare
Players and coaches of NCR, who have performed outstandingly during the last one year, were honoured in a programme organised at NCR headquarters
On the occasion of National Sports Day, outstanding players of North Central Railway (NCR) were felicitated by NCR general manager. Several sports events were also organised at NCR headquarters.
During the celebrations of National Sports Day which started from August 29, various programmes, sports competitions and functions for felicitation of players were organised in NCR headquarters, its divisions and other units. In this sequence, players and coaches of NCR, who have performed outstandingly well during the last one year, were honoured in a programme organised at NCR headquarters, informed chief public relations officer (CPRO) of NCR Shivam Sharma on Thursday.
NCR GM Pramod Kumar felicitated international gymnasts of NCR Ashish Kumar and Siddharth Verma, boxer Kuldeep, badminton player Soumya Singh, and wrestling coach Sandeep on the occasion.
The three divisions of NCR—Prayagraj, Jhansi and Agra—presented their annual activities report.
In this sequence, various sports competitions were also organised on Thursday at Railgaon Stadium of NCR including cycle race, 3km race and tug-of-war competition.
The GM distributed prizes to winners and in his address talked about the development of team spirit through such events.
The programme was conducted by deputy general manager (general) Ankur Chandra.
