NCR wins 8 medals in All India Railway Boxing championship

North Central Railway (NCR) won 8 medals in the All India Railway Boxing Championship that was recently held in New Delhi from April 19 to 22, said NCR officials here on Sunday.

Talking about the medal winners, NCR chief public relation officer Shivam Sharma said, “Jitendra Kumar won gold medal in 51 kg weight category; Gaurav Bidhuri won silver medal in 57 kg weight category; Ashish Kulheriya won silver medal in 71 kg weight category and Vineet bagged silver medal in 80 kg weight category. Another player Kuldeep won bronze medal in 48 kg weight category while Sandeep Kumar won bronze medal in 60 kg weight category. Likewise, Brijesh Meena won bronze medal in 86 kg weight category while Ankit Kumar won bronze medal in super heavy weight category.”

NCR boxers’ performance ensured NCR finishing fourth in overall standing in All India Boxing Championship, he added.

In the 51 kg weight category, Jitendra Kumar won the gold medal by defeating Manjit Kumar of Eastern Railway in his final match. It is to be known that Jitendra Kumar is a resident of Agra.

In this championship, 10 boxers of NCR had participated out of whom eight boxers won medals. In the role of head coach, Atul Siddharth and assistant coach Ashish Mishra encouraged the team.

It is to be known that earlier Gaurav Bidhuri, a boxer working in NCR had won a medal in the World Championship and Ashish Kulheriya had won a medal representing India in the Asian Championship also. Vineet Kumar had also represented India in the World Championships 2021 in his weight category.

NCR General Manager Pramod Kumar expressed happiness on achievement of NCR boxers and motivated them to excel similarly in future national and international events also.