NCR wins 8 medals in All India Railway Boxing championship
North Central Railway (NCR) won 8 medals in the All India Railway Boxing Championship that was recently held in New Delhi from April 19 to 22, said NCR officials here on Sunday.
Talking about the medal winners, NCR chief public relation officer Shivam Sharma said, “Jitendra Kumar won gold medal in 51 kg weight category; Gaurav Bidhuri won silver medal in 57 kg weight category; Ashish Kulheriya won silver medal in 71 kg weight category and Vineet bagged silver medal in 80 kg weight category. Another player Kuldeep won bronze medal in 48 kg weight category while Sandeep Kumar won bronze medal in 60 kg weight category. Likewise, Brijesh Meena won bronze medal in 86 kg weight category while Ankit Kumar won bronze medal in super heavy weight category.”
NCR boxers’ performance ensured NCR finishing fourth in overall standing in All India Boxing Championship, he added.
In the 51 kg weight category, Jitendra Kumar won the gold medal by defeating Manjit Kumar of Eastern Railway in his final match. It is to be known that Jitendra Kumar is a resident of Agra.
In this championship, 10 boxers of NCR had participated out of whom eight boxers won medals. In the role of head coach, Atul Siddharth and assistant coach Ashish Mishra encouraged the team.
It is to be known that earlier Gaurav Bidhuri, a boxer working in NCR had won a medal in the World Championship and Ashish Kulheriya had won a medal representing India in the Asian Championship also. Vineet Kumar had also represented India in the World Championships 2021 in his weight category.
NCR General Manager Pramod Kumar expressed happiness on achievement of NCR boxers and motivated them to excel similarly in future national and international events also.
AAP MLA Atishi, Kerala minister spar over visit to Delhi school
A tweet by Aam Aadmi Party MLA Atishi on a visit by some officials from Kerala to a Delhi government school on Saturday kicked up a row with the Kerala government on Sunday clarifying that the state government officials did not send officials to visit a school in the national Capital. Kerala education minister V Sivankutty responded to the AAP leader's a tweet on Sunday.
Mohali: Nayagaon residents feel the heat amid frequent power outages
Nayagaon residents are feeling the heat due to frequent power cuts owing to ageing infrastructure and lack of planning by the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited. Manjeet Singh, president of the Shivalik Vihar Residents' Welfare Association, said, “There are unscheduled power cuts twice a day due to poor infrastructure. Loose wires are commonplace and despite registering complaints with PSPCL, nothing has been done so far.”
Mercury may touch 44-46 degrees by April 28, says IMD
Stepping out of home on April 27 and 28 may be best avoided unless essential, with the India Meteorological Department forecasting that the maximum temperature could touch 43-44 degrees Celsius at Safdarjung, the base station for Delhi's weather, while it could be between 45-46 degrees in other parts of the national capital. Safdarjung recorded a maximum temperature of 39.5C on Sunday, two degrees above normal and the same as the maximum on Saturday.
Chandigarh: Consumers’ demand for monthly power bills still a far cry
Despite directions from the Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission, the long-standing demand of the city's power consumers for monthly instead of bi-monthly billing is unlikely to be met any time soon. Admitting to slow pace of the conversion, the UT electricity department, in its submission with JERC, has blamed staff shortage and software issues as major roadblocks. At present, more than 85% consumers (domestic and commercial) in Chandigarh are billed on bi-monthly basis.
Ninth time lucky: Underpass at Ashram crossing open for traffic
Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday opened the four-lane, 750 metres long underpass at the Ashram Chowk, three years after work began on the project during which it missed eight deadlines. The underpass is expected to ease traffic snarls at Delhi's busiest traffic intersection that carries a massive load of 350,000 vehicles daily. The underpass is aimed at providing a signal-free ride between Nizamuddin and Badarpur on Mathura Road at Ashram intersection.
