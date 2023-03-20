NDPP’s Sharingain Longkumer gets second term as Nagaland assembly speaker

Two-time Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) legislator Sharingain Longkumer was elected unopposed as the speaker of the Nagaland assembly for the second consecutive term on Monday. Sharingain Longkumer said he will discharge his “functions with diligence, dignity, and honour and perform with the highest degree of efficiency, integrity and impartiality (Twitter/dipr_nagaland)

Pro-Tem speaker Mhathung Yanthan announced on Monday that the assembly secretariat only received one nomination from Longkumer, the NDPP legislator from Aonglenden. His name was proposed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) minister Temjen Imna Along.

In his remarks, Longkumar said he will discharge his “functions with diligence, dignity, and honour and perform with the highest degree of efficiency, integrity and impartiality protecting the rich traditions, high standards and dignity of this August House”.

Longkumer, 41, first became a member of the legislative assembly when by-elections were held for on the Aonglenden seat in April 2019. He took oath on May 28, 2019, according to the Nagaland assembly website. He was initially elected as deputy speaker and took over as speaker in February 2020 following the death of speaker Vikho-o Yhoshü.

Chief minister Neiphiu Rio-led NDPP and BJP retained power for the second time in a row by winning a clear majority of 37 (NDPP-25, BJP-12) of the state’s 60 seats in the recently concluded assembly polls.

Longkumer, who did his initial schooling in Kohima, later passed out from Lawrence School in Himachal Pradesh’s Sanawar in 2001, did his graduation from Delhi university’s Hindu College in 2004. In 2010, he was awarded LLB from the Faculty of Law, Delhi University.