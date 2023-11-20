NDRF on alert as devotees flock to Ganga ghats for Chhath puja

As many as eight teams of 11 NDRF along with 28 boats and a water ambulance have been deployed on the Ganga in Varanasi and Chandauli for the safety of devotees gathering at ghats to celebrate the festival of Chhath. NDRF team at a ghat in Varanasi. (HT)

Deputy inspector general of 11 NDRF Manoj Kumar Sharma said, “NDRF teams have been deployed for the security of the devotees at the ghats and nearby ponds of Varanasi.” He said that the NDRF is committed to their safety.

NDRF inspector Jagdish Rana said that the NDRF teams are deployed at Rajghat, Lalita Ghat, Dashashwamedh Ghat, Panchganga Ghat, Rajendra Prasad Ghat, Kedar Ghat, Assi Ghat, Samne Ghat, Vishwasundari Ghat and others.

In addition to this, the teams have also been deployed at Shastri Ghat, Surya Sarovar in Varuna, and Mansarovar Pond and Damodar Das Pokhara in Mughalsarai area of Chandauli district from security point of view, added inspector Rana.

Around 100 rescuers equipped with deep diving sets, life jackets, life buoys and other rescue equipment are on duty at the ghats where lakhs of devotees gather on the holy festival of Chhath Puja.

NDRF rescue personnel are patrolling in the river and keeping a close watch on the ghats and they are ready to deal with any untoward incident.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON