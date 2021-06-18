NDRF rescues 112 people stranded on boat in Gandak river in UP

Around 112 people, stranded in the middle of the Gandak river on a boat in Kushinagar on Thursday night, were successfully rescued by National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in an overnight operation, said officials.

Of the people rescued, 62 were men, 31 women and 19 children, who were stuck in mainstream of Gandak in Barwapatti area of Kushinagar district as engine of the motorboat they were onboard developed some technical snag on Thursday evening.

The incident took place when the locals were coming back in a boat from across the river after working in their fields, said NDRF officials.

According to locals, when the boat reached the mid-stream, boat’s engine turned off due to some technical snag and the boat started drifting with current of water and after some distance it got stuck.

The district administration initiated the efforts to rescue people with available resources.

District magistrate Kushinagar, S Rajlingam informed NDRF control room, Varanasi in the night.

NDRF commandant Manoj Kumar Sharma said that soon after receiving the information, a team of NDRF rescuers led by NDRF deputy commandant PL Sharma was sent to the spot from regional response centre of NDRF in Gorakhpur.

The team reached the Barawapatti Ghat at 2.30am and rescued all 112 people stuck in mainstream of the river in the operation that ended around 8.30am.

The team also rescued 4 goats, Sharma said.