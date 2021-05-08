Need Remdesivir? Grab one at Varanasi Collectorate soon

Remdesivir injection, which is in huge demand for treating corona patients, will soon be available at Collectorate here, said a statement from district administration.

The decision regarding this was taken at a meeting of UP ministers Neelkanth Tiwari, Ravindra Jaiswal with MLC AK Sharma, divisional commissioner Deepak Agarwal and district magistrate Kaushalraj Sharma on Thursday, said the press statement.

“The injection will be available for Covid patients under treatment in private hospitals or in home isolation. It will be made available free of cost for the patients at government hospitals as previously. Kin of the patients of those in home isolation or in private hospitals will have to show the doctors’ prescription and they will be given the injection at a minimum possible price,” read the statement.

The anti-viral drug is being used to treat some critical Corona cases due to which it is in high demand. This has even led to shortage and black marketing of the injection.

Also, a counter will be set up at each hospital where number of vacant beds and availability of the oxygen will be displayed, it added.