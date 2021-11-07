Need to boost income of small farmers: V-P

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday said the agriculture sector in India is characterised by small and marginal farmers, and there is a need to increase their income.

Addressing the convocation of Dr Rajendra Prasad Central Agricultural University, Pusa, at its Piprakothi campus in Motihari in Bihar’s East Champaran district, Naidu said it should be ensured that the sector is given all the support it needs for development and sustenance.

“Indian agriculture is characterised by marginal and small farmers with fewer resources. There is a need for increasing the farmers’ income through various sources, including improved resource use efficiency,” Naidu said. The vice president also pitched for greater use of technology in the agriculture sector.

Naidu also inaugurated newly built campus of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya College of Horticulture and Forestry and called upon students to work in the larger interest of the nation.

He said the country has witnessed degeneration in all walks of life namely politics, legislation, local body institutions owing to the vested interests.

Chief minister Nitish Kumar was also present at the function where 738 students (from 27 states) of agriculture and allied subjects were awarded degrees, besides gold medals to seven of them.

During his 25-minute speech, the vice president praised farmers for the record production of foodgrains during Covid-19 pandemic. “Our farmers have certainly been the front-line corona warriors. The country owes a lot to them. This is the first time since 2013-14 that agriculture regained this economic prominence,” said Naidu.

CM Kumar said his government has favoured the development in agriculture sector, which has resulted in central university status for Rajendra agriculture university and opening of agriculture institutions namely Bihar Agricultural University, Sabour (in 2010), Bihar Animal Sciences University (BASU) in 2016.

“After first agriculture road map in 2008, successive road maps in 2012 and 2017, led to significant development in agriculture. While the production of wheat, paddy and maize doubled, fruits and vegetables registered remarkable production,” said chief minister.

Recalling his stint as union agriculture minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, Kumar said, “The agriculture policy was introduced for the first time in the country and it opened a new chapter of development in agriculture sector.”

Deputy CM Renu Devi, former union agriculture minister Radha Mohan Singh and Bihar’s agriculture minister Amrendra Pratap Singh were also present.