Nepal: 261 Telugu tourists stranded in strife-torn neighbouring country

As many as 261 Telugu tourists are stranded in strife-torn Nepal for the last 24 hours, with no way to leave the neighbouring country and return home, officials aware of the development said on Wednesday. Smoke billows from the burnt Hilton hotel in Kathmandu (behind the citizens) amid unrest in Nepal. (REUTERS)

“The law and order situation on the streets is horrible. We have been asked not to move out of the hotel room. We don’t know how long we have to wait like this,” former Central Information Commissioner Sridhar Acharyulu Madabhushi, who is stuck along with his family, told HT over phone from Kathmandu.

Madabhushi and family, who left for Kathmandu along with a group of 30 Telugus from Hyderabad last week, went to the Lord Pasupathi and Jal Narayana temples. The group was returning to Kathmandu on Tuesday morning when their bus was stopped at Bafal, about seven kilometres away from the capital city, as large-scale violence broke out. The panic-stricken tourists faced uncertainty for several hours, before support arrived from both locals and Indian authorities.

“We were pushed into a narrow lane on the outskirts at Kalanki, where we could luckily find a small hotel-like shelter. We are safely placed at present. But we were strictly asked not to venture outside, as the protesters were attacking everyone, including tourists,” Madabhushi said.

He said a local resident named Sarathi arranged food and water for the stranded Telugu tourists. “For now, we are safe. We have left it to God and are waiting for help from the Indian government,” the former information commissioner said, adding that there was no way they could take a flight back home as the airport was attacked and flight services were suspended.

At Mahadev Hotel near Pasupathi, there were reports that agitators were gathering in groups and knocking at the doors of the hotel. The hotel management has conveyed that there is a likelihood of renewed attacks during the night, with threats of possible arson.

The state government has set up an emergency cell at AP Bhavan in New Delhi to provide immediate support and ensure the safety of Telugu citizens stranded in Nepal. An emergency nodal officer has also been appointed at the AP Bhavan (9818395787) for urgent assistance.

“As a precautionary measure, the management has decided to shift all Telugu families to a nearby guest house to ensure their safety,” Andhra Pradesh minister for information technology Nara Lokesh, who is personally monitoring the situation in Nepal, told reporters at the state secretariat.

Lokesh, who has been in constant touch with the authorities in Andhra Pradesh Bhavan in New Delhi, said as on Wednesday evening, the government could track the whereabouts of 261 Telugu citizens stranded in Nepal. They include 30 in Bafal, 12 in Similkot, 55 persons at Pasupathi and 90 persons in Pingalasthan.

“Officials from AP Bhavan have spoken to all of them and assured that they will soon be evacuated. They were also assured that their safety and wellbeing is being monitored by state government officials,” Lokesh told reporters at Amaravati.

AP Bhavan commissioner Dr Arja Srikanth spoke to Indian ambassador in Nepal, Naveen Srivastava, who assured that the Embassy will extend full support and assistance to the Telugu tourists.

“The Embassy of India in Kathmandu has been alerted, and we are coordinating with them to ensure the safety of the Telugu families,” he said, adding that the rescue operation will begin on Thursday.

The minister also interacted via video call with some of the stranded citizens, including one Surya Prabha, who briefed the minister on the situation in Muktinath where several Telugu pilgrims are stuck in a hotel.

“With the Kathmandu runway closed until 6pm on Wednesday, rescue operations could not commence immediately. However, Indian rescue aircraft are scheduled to begin evacuations from Thursday morning, ensuring the safe return of those stranded,” Lokesh said.