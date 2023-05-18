NER allots 21 ODOP stalls at rly stations to promote local products

To promote ‘vocal for local’, the North Eastern Railway (NER) has taken an initiative to allot at least one stall of local products at the railway station platforms across different divisions. Under Gorakhpur division, stalls of terracotta and handloom products would be available. (Sourced pic for representation only)

Chief public relations officer Pankaj Kumar Singh said that 21 stalls have been allocated under the ‘one district one product’ (ODOP) scheme of the Uttar Pradesh government, 9 in Lucknow division, 7 in Varanasi division and 5 in Izzatnagar division.

Under Gorakhpur division, stalls of terracotta and handloom products would be available while stalls of Kala Namak rice would be set up at Sidharth Nagar station. The products of chikan and zardozi works would be set up at Lucknow and Badshahnagar railway stations respectively.

Stalls of herbal products at Gonda and agricultural products stall at Anandnagar railway station would be set up. Similarly, stalls would be set up at Sitapur, Laxmipur in Lucknow division and at Varanasi city, Chapra, Ballia and Mau railway station.

Under the Izzatnagar division, stalls would be set up at Bareilly city, Haldwani, Kasganj, Kashipur and Kathgodam railway stations to promote local products. Pankaj Kumar Singh said these stalls would prove to be boon for local traders and manufacturing agencies searching for market.