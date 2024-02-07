 New district jail to have creche for kids of women inmates - Hindustan Times
New district jail to have creche for kids of women inmates

ByFarhan Ahmed Siddiqui, Prayagraj
Feb 07, 2024 06:30 AM IST

Facility for kids up to 6 years of age; audio visual learning facility available under the guidance of teachers

The construction of the Prayagraj’s first district jail has been completed. However, inmates are still to be shifted there.

New district jail in Prayagraj. (HT Photo)
Apart from hi-tech security arrangements, the jail will also have a well-equipped creche for the kids of women inmates lodged here. The arrangement has been done so that such kids who accompany their mothers to jail, should not feel themselves locked in prison. They will play and study here under the guidance of teachers.

The creche will be similar to a nursery class with study materials and toys for children upto 6 years. Moreover, it will also be equipped with audio -visual facility for quick learning.

Deputy Jailor Alok Kumar said at present there are eleven children upto the age of 6 years who are with their mothers at Naini Central Jail. They will be shifted to the women barracks of the newly constructed district jail soon after receiving orders.

Officials said that the district jail has the capacity of 2,800 inmates. For now, only undertrial prisoners will be shifted to the district jail while convicted prisoners will be lodged at Naini Central Jail.

The district jail has two circles and 18 barracks including a separate women barrack and two high security barracks. Moreover, it has a juvenile cell and 2 quarantine cells. The district jail will be equipped with hi-tech CCTV cameras for round-the-clock monitoring of the premises.

It is worth mentioning that Naini Central Jail houses over 4500 prisoners which is far more than its capacity.

