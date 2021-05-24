New garden in Balewadi will be city’s 204th

PUNE The city is to get new garden, taking its tally of public gardens to 204.

The new addition is a garden on survey number 35 in Balewadi, proposed in 2018. The garden is spread over seven acres (1.5 hectares), opposite Moze college in Balewadi.

Work officially began on May 21, with Sanjay Kolate, CEO, Pune Smart city development corporation limited (PSCDCL) and corporator Amol Balwadkar inaugurating the event.

The plan, as per PSCDCL, who are developing the space, is to have a lawn area of 1.25 acres encircled by a 320-metre walkway.

“There is a provision of an underground water tank with 78,000 litres of storage. We have segregated a fruit garden on the south-west, while flowering trees will be on the north side of the garden. The new garden will also have a seating area with a water body,” said Kolate.

According to Sarang Wable, a resident of Balewadi, “Balewadi has developed as a good residential area, but it lacks gardens and open spaces. With the proposal finally coming into reality, this will be much needed green cover for the area.”

Balewadi public garden

Total area - 2.25 acres

Lawn - 1.25 acres

Walkway- 320 metres

78,000 litres - underground water storage

867 sq metres - Fruit trees on south-western side

200 sq metres - sitting area