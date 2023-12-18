New India is India of Modi’s guarantee: Yogi

The change that has been seen in the country in the last nine-and-a-half years is the change in our beliefs. This new India is the India of Modi’s guarantee. This new India gives guarantees to provide benefits of every scheme of the government without any discrimination, said chief minister Yogi Adityanath while speaking at a public meeting organised in Barki, Varanasi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, U.P. chief minister Yogi Adityanath and others in Varanasi on Monday (HT Photo)

“Today, the vehicle of Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra (VBSY) is becoming the vehicle of Modiji’s guarantee in every village. This new India is the guarantee of providing benefits of schemes to those who are still deprived, without discrimination. We are determined to make India a developed India by making it the biggest power in the world by 2047,” said Yogi.

Yogi said that today under the leadership of the prime minister, all countrymen are seeing a new India which 140 crore Indians are proud of. The entire country is watching the world-class infrastructure being built. All Indians are overwhelmed by the fact that for the first time the poor have become a part of the agenda of any government. Without any discrimination, they are getting the benefits of the schemes and information about the schemes through Modiji’s guarantee van.

CM Yogi said that the country is seeing that Prime Minister Modi himself is going among the people and getting information about the schemes and interacting with them. He said that VBSY is becoming the vehicle of Modiji’s guarantee in every village.

Earlier, the chief minister welcomed and felicitated the prime minister in the programme by giving him an Angavastram and a carved statue of a lion. On this occasion, deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, U.P. ministers Jaiveer Singh, Ravindra Jaiswal, Dayashankar Mishra Dayalu, BJP state president Chaudhary Bhupendra Singh, Gujarat assembly speaker Shankarbhai Chaudhary were present.