New Mohali SSP assures prompt, proactive policing

Having taken over as the new Mohali senior superintendent of police (SSP) on Saturday, Deepak Pareek on Tuesday held a press conference at his office to share his road map for the district. Before taking over as the Mohali SSP, Deepak Pareek has already held the charge in Mansa, Patiala and Bathinda as well, besides working in the DGP staff. (Sanjeev Sharma/HT)

A 2014-batch IPS officer and a native of Rajasthan, Pareek initially served as station house officer (SHO) at B-division police station in Amritsar. He was stationed in Pathankot at the time of the terrorist attack on the Indian Airforce’s Pathankot Airbase in 2016 and later served in Malout as ASP, SP (headquarters) in Faridkot, SP in Ludhiana and joint CP in Ludhiana city. Before taking over as the Mohali SSP, he has already held the charge in Mansa, Patiala and Bathinda as well, besides working in the DGP staff.

Sharing his vision for Mohali, Pareek said his focus will be on prompt and proactive policing, apart from decreasing the complaint pendency in the district.

“We will work in coordination with the public and stay in touch with RWAs. Meanwhile, my focus will be on curbing cyber crime, economic offences and to proactively guide people. We will also work out plans to streamline traffic and curb drug menace by eliminating point of sales. I will also ensure thorough and timebound investigation,” said the SSP.

He also emphasised on coordination with police counterparts from the neighbouring states and Chandigarh to stop cross-border criminal activities. “We will ensure deployment of police after identifying major crime areas. I will also ensure patrolling at night as per required,” he added.