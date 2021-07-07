New Punjab Agricultural University V-C Tewari bats for horticulture

Delivering his virtual inaugural address during the research and extension specialists workshop for horticultural crops (summers), Anirudh Tewari, additional chief secretary (development), Punjab, and vice-chancellor, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), said, “Prosperity of Punjab lies in the success of farmers. Horticulture is the only way for them to make progress.” The directorate of extension education, PAU, and the department of horticulture, Punjab, organised the workshop on Tuesday.

It was Tewari’s first address since having assumed the charge as vice-chancellor.

Tewari said there is a need to promote horticulture for a quantum jump in Punjab. He called upon the university experts to give recommendations for the establishment of horticulture estates in the state.

The Punjab government is collaborating with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for plantation along with the dividers for beekeeping, he informed. Research, marketing, and commercialisation are important factors, he said, while emphasizing promoting sustainable agriculture among farmers.

Shailender Kaur, director of horticulture, Punjab, was the guest of honour. She informed, “A Horticulture Technology Centre is being established on 76 acres of land at Ladhowal (Ludhiana). In addition, three more estates are being established; these include a pear estate at Verka (Amritsar), litchi estate at Sujanpur (Pathankot), and guava estate at Wazidpur (Patiala).”

Kaur urged the PAU to start a wing on sericulture and upgrade the lab for virus detection in crops, especially potatoes. She also stressed speeding up the research on the cultivation of exotic fruits like dragon fruit, avocado, and custard apple.

AS Dhatt, additional director of research (horticulture), while presenting PAU’s research highlights, said, “Around 60% area under horticultural crops has increased in the last 10 years.” The university has developed new varieties, such as PKH 11 of cucumber; PCP 2 and PCY 2 of carrot; Punjab Sarda of muskmelon; Antirrhinum 16, Antirrhinum 21, Antirrhinum 27, and Antirrhinum 34 of antirrhinum. These varieties are yet to be approved by the state varietal approval committee, he added.

TS Riar, the additional director of communication, coordinated the programme. Three technical sessions on fruit crops, vegetable crops, floriculture, post-harvest management of horticultural crops, agricultural engineering, microbiology, zoology, and economics, were also held.