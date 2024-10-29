New railway bridge over Ganga to start ops by Dec

The new railway bridge over the Ganga being built for train passengers travelling between Varanasi and Prayagraj, is all set to be completed by December and once ready, will significantly ease travel between these two vital cities of the state. The new railway bridge over Ganga in Prayagraj (HT Photo)

The ₹495 crore bridge, spanning 2,700 metres between Daraganj and Jhunsi, will be operational for rail traffic by December. While road transport will remain the primary mode of travel during the Mahakumbh, around 10 crore pilgrims are expected to arrive for the mega fair by train too.

To manage this volume, the railway authorities are increasing the number of trains and stations, while also relieving congestion with new infrastructure, said officials.

The Rail Vikas Nigam Limited is overseeing the bridge project, which is nearing completion, with only track laying and ballast work remaining. The double-track bridge is set to help reduce rail traffic pressure, ensuring a smoother experience for pilgrims during the event, they added.

Project director Vinay Agarwal said, “This bridge has been constructed at a cost of ₹495 crore and will be opened for rail transport by December.”

The single-track Rambagh-Varanasi rail route previously caused extended train stoppages at Jhunsi and Rambagh stations. However, the completion of this new 2,700-metre double-track rail bridge will eliminate these delays, ensuring a smoother journey for passengers.

According to Agarwal, during the Mahakumbh, the state government is considering plans to disembark passengers arriving from Varanasi at Jhunsi station, from where they will be taken to the mela area. Additionally, a holding area is being constructed at the railway station to manage the crowd.

On regular days, this new rail bridge will significantly improve train operations, reducing passenger congestion at the stations and saving travel time, officials said.