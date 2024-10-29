Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Oct 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

New railway bridge over Ganga to start ops by Dec

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Oct 29, 2024 06:56 AM IST

Rail transport set to start from Dec on double-track 2,700-metre-long rail bridge built with cost of ₹495 crore

The new railway bridge over the Ganga being built for train passengers travelling between Varanasi and Prayagraj, is all set to be completed by December and once ready, will significantly ease travel between these two vital cities of the state.

The new railway bridge over Ganga in Prayagraj (HT Photo)
The new railway bridge over Ganga in Prayagraj (HT Photo)

The 495 crore bridge, spanning 2,700 metres between Daraganj and Jhunsi, will be operational for rail traffic by December. While road transport will remain the primary mode of travel during the Mahakumbh, around 10 crore pilgrims are expected to arrive for the mega fair by train too.

To manage this volume, the railway authorities are increasing the number of trains and stations, while also relieving congestion with new infrastructure, said officials.

The Rail Vikas Nigam Limited is overseeing the bridge project, which is nearing completion, with only track laying and ballast work remaining. The double-track bridge is set to help reduce rail traffic pressure, ensuring a smoother experience for pilgrims during the event, they added.

Project director Vinay Agarwal said, “This bridge has been constructed at a cost of 495 crore and will be opened for rail transport by December.”

The single-track Rambagh-Varanasi rail route previously caused extended train stoppages at Jhunsi and Rambagh stations. However, the completion of this new 2,700-metre double-track rail bridge will eliminate these delays, ensuring a smoother journey for passengers.

According to Agarwal, during the Mahakumbh, the state government is considering plans to disembark passengers arriving from Varanasi at Jhunsi station, from where they will be taken to the mela area. Additionally, a holding area is being constructed at the railway station to manage the crowd.

On regular days, this new rail bridge will significantly improve train operations, reducing passenger congestion at the stations and saving travel time, officials said.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //