More cases surface against Solanki, police likely to open historysheet

KANPUR A report sent from joint commissioner of police (law and order) to district magistrate Kanpur has disclosed the total number of criminal cases against the jailed SP MLA Irfan Solanki are 18 not 14, said officials aware of the developments said. Irfan Solanki. (HT File)

As many as 10 of these 18 cases were registered before he was arrested for setting a makeshift house of a widow on fire in Jajmau last year. Significantly, at least four cases were not disclosed in his affidavits.

The new findings about the MLA could lead to the opening of his historysheet in Jajmau police station, said the officials. “The charges under which the cases were registered makes it appropriate to open an historysheet,” they said.

The MLA has already been charged under the Gangster Act by the police. The report was sent in connection with cancellation of weapon’s licence issued to the MLA. The district magistrate cancelled the licence of a rifle, which was handed over to the police by his wife Naseem Solanki on Saturday evening.

Earlier, it was known that Irfan Solanki had six cases pending before the arson case was registered last year and he was arrested. However, it has emerged that Solanki was named in an attempt to murder case in Achalgunj (Unnao) in 2008. He was also booked in Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, by the Gwaltoli police in 2010. Report further said Solanki has seven cases of violence against him and not just two as known earlier.

Usually, historysheet is opened only in cases of notorious criminals. There is more surveillance and quicker action against an accused if he/she is declared a history-sheeter.

