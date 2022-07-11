New umbrella body of Uttar Pradesh farmers to hold first protest today
A Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) that has been set up in Uttar Pradesh (U.P.) to highlight farmers’ issues and to get them resolved will hold its first protest across the state on Tuesday.
Twenty-two farmer organisations have set up the SKM on June 26. Its functionaries cleared that the umbrella body of farmers, is separate from the SKM that spearheaded the 13-month-long farmers’ stir against three contentious farm laws that were later repealed.
“To raise issues of farmers in Uttar Pradesh, 22 organisations of farmers and social activists set up the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha in Gajraula, Amroha on June 26. This is a separate entity and has nothing to do with SKM that spearheaded protests against three contentious farm laws,” said octogenarian farmer leader Harpal Singh Bilari, who heads BKU (Asli).
“At the first meeting of SKM, U.P., different issues of farmers and labourers were discussed. Leaders attended the meeting, accepted a 21-point agenda that needs to be addressed for the welfare of farmers,” said Bilari. He said in the first SKM meeting, it was unanimously decided to first take up five key issues which have been adversely affecting lives of people in villages.
“These include problems of stray cattle, installation of electric meters on farmers’ tube wells, new recruitment scheme in defence services, dues of sugarcane payment and need for making law to purchase farmers’ produce at minimum support price,” he said. He said there were other issues on the agenda too but these five issues were to be taken up on priority.
“On July 12, the leaders of the new farmers’ body would stage protests across the state and later hand over memorandum to officials at district headquarters,” he said. Bilari said that the newly formed body will coordinate with national level organisations and farmer leaders and seek their support.
-
Electricity Bill should not be tabled, AIEPF asks CMs to intervene
Urging the chief ministers of all the states to persuade the Central government not to table the controversial Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2022 during the monsoon session of Parliament, the All-India Power Engineers' Federation has threatened to launch a countrywide agitation if the bill was tabled without prior consultations. AIEPF chairman Shailendra Dubey further said that as far as giving a choice of power supply to consumers was concerned, this was a complete hoax.
-
Ludhiana | Man, 4 aides carjack ex-employer’s vechicle
A man and Simranjit's four accomplices on Monday carjacked a concrete mixer vehicle of the company where he worked after injuring the driver. The accused is Simranjit Singh of Batala and his four aides are yet to be identified. He had been replaced by one Jatinder Singh of Mundian Kalan. On July 10, Simranjit called Daljinder Singh of Mohali, who is a transporter and demanded ₹20,000 to release the vehicle. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.
-
Woman jumps in front of train along with son
A 32-year-old mother of two allegedly committed suicide along with her son by jumping in front of Amritsar bound frontier mail at Maliyana railway crossing on Sunday evening, police said. The two died on the spot, police said. The woman along with her 8-year-old son jumped in front of the moving train, however, her 10-year-old daughter somehow managed to escape the accident by releasing herself from her mother's grip.
-
Ludhiana | Woman, lover booked for abetting husband’s suicide
After a 30-year-old labourer ended his life by consuming poison at Mundian Khurd village, his wife and her alleged lover have been booked by Jamalpur police. The complainant stated that his son had married the accused woman 10 years ago and the couple has a 7-year-old son. He added that his daughter-in-law had got into an illicit relationship with Parwinder Singh alias Tota of Takhra village.
-
India successfully grows anti-malarial plant ‘artemisia’, says CSIR-CIMAP director
Artemisia plant, which is used for developing artemisinin (drug) and its derivatives for treating acute malaria and parasitic worm (helminth) infections, will now be grown in India, for which it was largely dependent on China which is its largest and natural grower. This drug is presently being exported to several countries, including Nigeria, Ghana, Congo, Kenya, Zambia, Malawi, Rwanda, Myanmar and Cambodia.
