New vocational drive to be launched for Atal Residential schools

In a strategic move to boost employability and foster self-reliance, Atal Residential Schools are introducing free skill development training starting this academic session. Students at Atal Residential School at Belhat village in Koraon development block of Prayagraj (HT File Photo)

The initiative will benefit 3,447 selected eligible students enrolled in 18 Atal Residential Schools across the state, including 861 students studying at the Atal Residential School in Prayagraj’s Koraon block. District officials shared that the vocational training programme will be offered alongside regular education from Classes 6 to 12.

Until now, free skill development training was provided only to students of selected government-run and government-aided schools.

Confirming the move, Prayagraj deputy labour commissioner Sumit Kumar said preparations had already begun for launching the programme in the district’s Atal Residential School. “Skill development training is to be introduced from the current academic session. IIT-Kanpur has been entrusted with preparing the draft framework and training components. The school already has laboratory facilities and additional equipment required under the final plan will be arranged accordingly,” he said.

According to officials, the 210-hour training programme is being designed keeping future industry requirements in mind. Besides theoretical instruction, it will include soft-skills development and industrial visits. Students are likely to be offered training in sectors such as information technology, healthcare, electronics and apparel. The curriculum may also introduce students to emerging fields including artificial intelligence, IT-enabled services (ITES) and electronics.

Officials said the programme aims to equip students with industry-relevant skills at an early age, enabling them to pursue employment opportunities or become self-reliant entrepreneurs in the future. Currently, free skill development training is available only to students of selected government-run and government-aided institutions.

In Prayagraj, the Atal Residential School was built on 13.07 acres at Belhat village in Koraon development block, about 80 km from the Sangam city, at a cost of ₹70 crore. The school, which started functioning in the 2023-24 academic session, provides free residential education from Classes 6 to 12 to children from economically weaker sections.