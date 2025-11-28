New waste fires spotted across Gurugram, residents allege poor enforcement

Illegal dumping and waste burning are still rampant in Gurugram despite strict regulations being implemented against them, alleged residents on Thursday. During a spot check by HT on Thursday, open waste dumping yards near Lavanya Society, along IMT road, TARC Maceo towers, near Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) complex in Sector 1 and behind Market Walk near Sapphire mall in Sector 82A had visible traces of fresh ash layered over partially burned garbage heaps. Waste seen on fire at an illegal dumping site in Narsinghpur industrial area in Gurugram on Thursday. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Locals in the IMT area in Manesar alleged that heaps of garbage from nearby sectors 1 and 3 are illegally dumped beside the HSIIDC office despite Grap-II enforcement. “Every morning, sanitation workers come in trolleys and mini trucks filled with waste and dump it on the government land,” said Surya Yadav, 22, a resident of nearby Sector 3 village.

Another resident, Mahipal Sharma, 43, said, on Wednesday a fire broke out in the waste and authorities failed to act swiftly. “Once villagers from nearby areas gathered on the spot to calm the flames, the Municipal Corporation of Manesar (MCM)’s teams reached; however, a thick blanket of haze had spread across the stretch,” Sharma said, adding that these fires are a recurring phenomenon on the land near Manesar Tehsil.

During the spot check on Thursday afternoon, a HT team located another fire in the dumped waste with dense smoke rising from the open dumping site in Sector 75, besides a private bank.

“Someone must have tossed a cigarette in the waste. We didn’t notice the fire when it began; we were sitting here smoking a hookah,” said a worker at the station, calling it a rare incident. However, a trucker nearby claimed that he has witnessed waste fires on several occasions.

At Sector 86, near Microtek Greenburg a huge illegal open waste dumping site was spotted along the main road leading to nearby Vipul Lavanya Apartments. “Mini trucks often loaded with sanitary waste, used tissues, diapers, napkins and even rubber scrap dump their waste in this site. We have to pass through this filthy stretch and fouling smell everyday to get food on the other end. Fires are being seen routinely here during night,” said Ramkesh Meena, a labourer working at a nearby construction site.

KL Verma, president of the Microtek Greenburg residents’ welfare association (RWA), said almost every week, the area is engulfed in an intense, foul odour from burning rubber waste. “It is unbearable for residents, and despite repeated letters and reminders, the authorities have not intervened,” Verma said.

Neeraj Pathak, social worker and a resident of TARC Maceo society in Sector 91 said a large blanket of smoke erupted from an empty plot recently behind a nearby society and vigilance squads were nowhere to be seen. “Piles of garbage have been spread and dumped along the sides of Hayatpur to IMT road stretch. At least twice a week, waste fires are reported from here. There are scrap junk yards nearby where PVC cables, plastic sheets are burned,” said Pathak.

“There is a need for clear accountability, and sanitation workers need to step up vigilance. Open dumping yards should be cleared immediately, and a proper waste management system with swift complaint redressal mechanisms must be followed,” said Gauri Sarin, founder of Making Model Gurugram (MMG).

A senior official at MCM said that their vigilance teams are actively patrolling all major stretches under its jurisdiction, however, it remains a challenge to identify the suspects involved in waste burning. “These are stray incidents. If we identify some vacant plots in remote areas for waste processing, local villagers oppose waste dispersion on those spots due to sanitation issues and foul smell,” the senior official said, requesting anonymity.

According to data shared by the official, a total of 56 challans for littering were issued against offenders since October, and a penalty of ₹50,500 was imposed. Only one challan for burning of plastic waste was issued in October this year, amounting to ₹5,000 in penalties. Whereas a total of 10 challans were issued for the same between October and December in 2024 and ₹30,000 was recovered in penalties.

Hitender Sharma, joint commissioner at MCM, said challans are being issued every day against illegal dumping and burning of waste, including plastic waste. “We have even directed local police to register FIRs in some cases. Once our waste processing units get cleared in Sector 8 and nearby areas by December 15, the identified hot spots where open dumping has been reported will be cleared by our sanitation teams,” said Sharma.