NGOs set up Covid counseling centres in 3 Kashi villages

: For free help and treatment in rural areas, non-government organisations (NGOs) have set up Covid-19 help and counseling centres in three villages in Varanasi.

These centres have been set up in Nagepur, Harsos and Aswari Bhimchandi villages where doctors have been treating people for fever, cold and other seasonal diseases. Villagers turning up with high fever are being referred to the nearest primary health centre (PHC).

Nagepur is among those villages adopted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is the Varanasi MP.

Social activist Nand Lal Master said that medicines from these centres were also being sent to the Covid patients in home isolation in these villages. Counseling of Covid-19 patients is also being done by the experts.

Dr Jai Prakash attended around 35 patients at Nagepur centre and gave them medicines.

Master said that the centres that would function for a month will also create awareness about measures to prevent getting infected by Covid-19.

Thermal scanning is being done of each and every person reaching the centre and persons with high fever were being advised to visit the nearest primary health centre (PHC) and get tested for Covid-19 infection, Master said.

Father Anand, a social activist, who inaugurated the centres, said that serving the poor during the pandemic was true service to humanity.

NGOs running these Covid care centres include Asha Trust, Lok Samiti, Vishwa Jyoti Jansanchar Samiti along with Cairitas India.