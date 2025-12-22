Preparations have begun to clearly demarcate both the banks of the Ramganga river along a nearly 340-kilometre stretch from Kalagarh to Shahjahanpur, following directions from the National Green Tribunal (NGT). The Flood Division Department will install wooden pillars on both sides of the river to mark the river’s jurisdiction and define its boundaries. NGT orders demarcation of Ramganga river banks from Kalagarh to Shahjahanpur

To implement the project, the department has prepared a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the procurement of materials and sent it to the government for financial approval. The work is to be completed within the timeline prescribed by the NGT, with June 30, 2026 fixed as the final deadline.

The Ramganga river originates from Kalagarh and flows through Moradabad, Bareilly and Budaun districts before passing through Shahjahanpur and reaching Kannauj, where it merges with the Ganga. Officials said demarcation has become necessary as the river frequently changes its course, leading to disputes and ambiguity over its actual boundaries.

Executive engineer of the Flood Division, Rajesh Gangwar, said that the entire stretch from Kalagarh to Shahjahanpur falls under the department’s jurisdiction. He added that during a public hearing, the NGT had directed the installation of wooden markers on both sides of the river to clearly identify the river area and prevent encroachments.

According to the department, engineers have already conducted a ground-level inspection of the river. The procurement of materials required for installing the wooden pillars is estimated to cost around ₹2.25 crore. Once the government grants financial approval, tenders will be floated and the work will be executed through a designated agency.

Officials also revealed that after completion of the Ramganga demarcation, a similar exercise will be undertaken for the Gagan River in the second phase. The boundary of the Gagan river will be determined soon, in line with instructions issued by the government.

The demarcation project is expected to help in better flood management, environmental protection, and regulation of activities along the riverbanks, while ensuring compliance with NGT directives, officials said.