NGT seeks updated list of illegal constructions in Noida, Greater Noida; calls for vigilance

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has allowed the applicant claiming large-scale unauthorised construction in Noida and Greater Noida to submit a list of projects that continue to violate environmental norms despite previous closure orders.

The directions were issued during a recent hearing of an ongoing case alleging unlicensed construction activities across Noida and Greater Noida.

The tribunal is monitoring compliance by authorities including the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) and Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA).

UPPCB informed the tribunal that it had earlier identified five major under-construction projects. It said closure orders under the Air Prevention and Control of Pollution Act had been issued against four, and environmental compensation was also imposed.

The fifth project has reportedly obtained the required consent to establish (CTE) from the State Board, the tribunal was informed.

A separate affidavit submitted by the Gautam Budh Nagar district administration, highlighted several demolition and anti-encroachment actions taken during 2025, including the clearance of illegal farmhouses built on submerged and Gram Sabha land across Gharbara, Momnathal, Sikandarpur, Lakhanawali, Kasna, Chuhadpur Bangar, Amarpur, and Bisrakh Jalapur.

According to the affidavit, land worth over ₹100 crore was freed from encroachments during the drives.

The district administration also constituted a joint committee comprising representatives from the sub-divisional magistrate’s office, the Noida and Greater Noida authorities, the UPPCB, and the ground water department. The committee inspected two sites in August and found that construction was still partially ongoing with plotted areas visible on site.

The joint committee also mentioned that it could not independently verify the built-up area of individual plots and said further action would depend on the data to be provided by GNIDA. The Greater Noida authority has since submitted details showing several plots with built-up areas close to 4,800 sqm and 4,500 sqm.

The applicant’s counsel alleged that more illegal projects exist beyond those identified. The Tribunal has allowed the applicant to submit a comprehensive list of such projects to both UPPCB and GNIDA within four weeks.

NGT further directed that “the concerned authorities, including UPPCB and Greater Noida, are directed to file their status report at least one week before the next date of hearing,” which has been fixed for January 5, 2026.