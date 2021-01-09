NGT slams brakes on former Mohali mayor’s housing project
National Green Tribunal has ordered immediate stoppage of work at Falcon View, a housing project being developed by former Mohali mayor Kulwant Singh’s firm in Sectors 66, 82 and 83. Reason: The firm did not obtain environmental clearance before starting construction.
As per norms, each residential project covered under the environmental impact assessment notification 2006 is required to obtain clearance from the ministry of environment, forest and climate change before initiating any activity at the project site.
There are around 1,700 flats in the said project, and the builder has already completed 50% construction.
In the orders issued on January 7, NGT said that despite repeated directions by the state-level environment impact assessment authority and initiation of prosecution, the builder continued construction in utter disregard and defiance of the statutory norms.
The plea that a writ petition has been filed against the assessment authority’s order cannot in any manner justify continuing illegal constructions, for which there is no sanction in any of the orders of the high court, said NGT, adding that the builder is trying to create an irreversible situation by completing the construction and creating third-party rights, which is not congenial to the enforcement of rule of law and protection of environment and public health.
A senior official of Punjab Pollution Control Board said: “The orders have been sent to our legal team and action will be initiated once we get its report.” Meanwhile, Kulwant Singh was not available for comments even after repeated attempts.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ludhiana realtor ends life; NRI woman among 5 booked for abetment
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ludhiana: Courier firm owner booked for raping employee
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bird flu scare: Delhi closes Ghazipur poultry market for 10 days, bans import of live birds
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Culling begins at five poultry farms to contain bird flu spread in Haryana’s Panchkula district
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi’s air quality deteriorates slightly, expected to get better from Sunday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Samples of crows found dead near Pong Lake in Himachal test positive for bird flu
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NGT slams brakes on former Mohali mayor’s housing project
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
First two bird samples sent by Chandigarh admn test negative for bird flu
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delays marked Panchkula administration’s response to bird flu scare
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nigerian national held with seven kilograms of heroin
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Protesting farmers at UP Gate get 10 buses to serve as mobile shelters
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Three persons accused of animal slaughter arrested in Greater Noida
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Noida: Petrol pump staffers on way to bank robbed of ₹10 lakh in separate cases; Surajpur SHO suspended
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Noida: Four held for under-weighing construction material, duping contractors
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
30 detained for vandalism over non-payment of wages at Noida firm
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox