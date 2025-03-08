NGT slaps 10cr fine on Meerut construction firm

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has imposed an interim fine of ₹10 crore on Godwin Construction Company in Meerut for the mishandling and improper disposal of sewage and solid waste in the area it developed. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The company has been directed to deposit the amount with the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) within three months, as per the tribunal’s order dated March 4, 2025.

Additionally, the NGT has mandated the installation of a sewage treatment plant (STP) of the required capacity within six months to treat the sewage generated in the project area. The Resident Welfare Association (RWA) has also been instructed to ensure proper disposal of solid waste in compliance with the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016.

The tribunal’s order further directed the UPPCB to monitor and enforce compliance with environmental laws concerning the handling, management, and disposal of solid waste, warning of appropriate action against any violations. The UPPCB has also been tasked with gathering relevant details, including project costs from Godwin Construction Company and the Meerut Development Authority (MDA), to determine the final environmental compensation.

The NGT specified that the amount must be used for the restoration and rejuvenation of the damaged environment in the affected area. The environment development plan for this purpose will be formulated by a joint committee comprising the UPPCB and the district magistrate of Meerut, who will act as the nodal agency. The committee has been given two months to prepare the plan, which must then be implemented within four months.

Meanwhile, the MDA has been directed to take necessary measures to prevent sewage accumulation in the project zone, in accordance with Section 24 of the Water Act, 1974. If an upgrade to a higher capacity pipeline is required, the MDA must execute the necessary changes within two months.

The UPPCB has further been directed to submit a compliance report on all directives to the registrar general of the NGT by August 15, 2025.

The case originated from a petition filed in 2022 by Green Wood City Villa Jan Welfare Society, represented by its president Ravindra Singh, and Green Wood City Residents Welfare Association, represented by its secretary Deepak Raj Premi. The petitioners raised concerns over improper sewage and solid waste management in the area developed by Godwin Construction Company, which led to unhygienic conditions and environmental damage.

Taking cognisance of the complaint on July 8, 2022, the NGT constituted a joint committee comprising the vice-chairman of MDA, the commissioner of the Meerut Municipal Corporation, the UPPCB, and the district magistrate of Meerut to investigate the matter.