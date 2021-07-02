NIA raids houses of three KTF operatives in Moga

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday raided houses of three operatives of Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) at Dala village of Moga and carried out a search operation in connection with a case related to the murder of a Dera Sacha Sauda follower, Manohar Lal, at Bhagta Bhai Ka village in Bathinda.

An official privy to the development said the team visited houses of Lovepreet Singh, alias Ravi; Kamaldeep Sharma, alias Kamal and Arshdeep Singh of Dala village. The central investigation agency arrived at the village early morning. Their search operation was underway till the filling of this report.

Moga police have already arrested Lovepreet, Ram Singh, and Kamaldeep after it emerged that they had allegedly acted on the direction of KTF’s Canada-based chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar. They also arrested gangster Hardeep Singh, alias Suraj Raunta, an accomplice of the KTF operative.

Moga SSP Harmanbir Singh Gill, said, “The NIA team is visiting places related to the investigation. Therefore, they visited the house of KTF operatives in Dala village.”