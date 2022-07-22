Nigerian man held for duping people through social media sites
In a major breakthrough, cops at the cyber police station arrested a Nigerian National involved in duping people on the pretext of getting them married to foreign women. The arrested person is the mastermind of the gang which has till now duped many people across the country on the same allurement.
The gang has recently duped a man in Prayagraj following which an FIR was lodged at Cyber Police station and investigations were underway by Inspector Rajiv Tiwari and his team.
IG Range Dr Rakesh Kumar Singh said cyber cops traced the mobile numbers used in the crime and took the help of other modern techniques to get the location of the accused. After receiving the pinpoint location, the team members arrested a Nigerian national identified as Aungus Stanley 27 son of Aungus Osuagwu of Owerri in Nigeria. Aungus was illegally living at Neb Sarai in Delhi despite his visa expiring on January 5, 2022.
Three mobile phones used in the crime containing Facebook accounts and chats and messages with fraud victims were seized from Aungus.
Questioning revealed that he used to run a gang of fraudsters involved in duping people by luring them into marriage with foreign women. The gang used to target divorcees, aged and high-profile persons with well-off backgrounds. Social sites were used for searching people of the targeted groups especially those who seem interested in socializing with foreign women and marrying them.
The gang members then created fake accounts of foreign women and used their attractive photographs to lure their targets easily. The targets were sent friend requests on social sites using fake accounts of foreign women. After befriending them, the fraudsters start chatting with them which soon turns romantic and obscene. Fraudsters posing as foreign women then accept a marriage proposal or themselves offer to marry the targeted person. After some time, the fraudsters posing as women inform the victim that they have sent a gift to them. A few days later, other gang members call on the mobile number of the targeted person posing as a customs officer. They asked people to deposit some cash to claim their costly gift sent to them from a foreign country.
Sometimes, the fraudsters also ask people to give cash on the pretext of passports and visas for going to meet the women they were chatting with on social sites. The gang has recently duped cash of ₹20 lakh from different persons on the same pretext. The gang members mostly use mobile numbers from a foreign country for duping people to avoid being traced. The arrested fraudster will now be taken into police remand to learn about other members of the gang, IG Range added.
Prompt action helps jeweller recover ₹97,000 debited by fraudster
Mumbai: A 70-year-old jeweller from Breach Candy got back ₹97,000 that a cyber fraudster had illegally withdrawn from hiJeweller Vijay Natwarlal Shah, who lives near Breach Candy hospital'sank account on Wednesday. As the complainant continued to follow instructions given by the unknown person, ₹97,000 was debited from his credit card, said assistant police inspector Vikas Shinde of the Gamdevi police station. He said the process is on to get the amount reverted to the complainant's bank account.
U.P. logs 435 new Covid cases, 403 recoveries
Uttar Pradesh reported 435 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday from among 84,128 samples tested. One death was reported from Prayagraj. “In the past 24 hours, 403 patients recovered while 20,71,854 patients have defeated the infection till now. The recovery rate in the state is 98. 75%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general, Association of International Doctors. The state has reported 20,98,026 cases and 23,556 deaths till now.
25-year-old truck driver electrocuted in Greater Noida
Noida: A truck driver was killed after the heavy vehicle allegedly came in contact with a live wire of an electricity pole in Greater Noida on Thursday, police said. The incident took place in Badalpur area outside a private carrier company where Singh worked as a driver. Ravindra Kumar, in charge of Badalpur police station added that officials from his company rushed Singh to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead.
IMD forecasts rain relief across U.P. for Friday too
The India Meteorological Department has forecast one or two spells of rain/thundershowers on Friday even as the state capital experienced 52.4 mm of rainfall on Thursday. Orai experienced the maximum rainfall in the state measuring 43 mm, Ghazipur 30.2, Kanpur city 29.4, Gorakhpur 23.6, Hamirpur 18 and Fatehpur 13 mm. At 100%, humidity made life difficult, though due to overcast conditions, the maximum and minimum temperatures in Lucknow were 33 and 24.9 degrees Celsius, respectively.
Ghaziabad schools, colleges to shut from July 22-26 in wake of Kanwar Yatra
Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad district administration on Thursday issued directions for the closure of all educational institutions, including schools, degree colleges and engineering and management institutes from July 22 to 26 in the wake of the annual Kanwar Yatra. Officials said they expect around three million Kanwariyas to pass through Ghaziabad district to their respective hometowns in Uttar Pradesh and other neighbouring states.
