Home / Cities / Others / Night flight timings to be changed for repair work at Lucknow airport

Night flight timings to be changed for repair work at Lucknow airport

others
Published on Feb 21, 2023 10:06 PM IST

The flight timings are expected to remain affected between February 23 and July 11 as the repair work would be conducted between 9:30 pm and 6 am every day, said the Lucknow airport spokesperson.

The timings of eight flights would be affected. (HT Photo)
The timings of eight flights would be affected. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW The timings of several night flights to and from Lucknow’s Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport would be changed as its runway is to be repaired. The flight timings are expected to remain affected between February 23 and July 11 as the repair work would be conducted between 9:30 pm and 6 am every day, said the Lucknow airport spokesperson.

“The timings of eight flights would be affected. Passengers would be informed via a message by the airlines. Go Air has cancelled its flights G8- 2619 and 2620 from February 24. IndiGo has changed the timing of its Lucknow-Kolkata flight (6E 6469) from 6 pm to 5 pm. Similarly, the timing of the Lucknow-Bengaluru flight (6E 6354) has been changed from 10:55 pm to 7:50 pm. Also, the timing of the Lucknow-Patna flight (6E 118) has been changed to 8:30 pm instead of earlier 9:50 pm. Further, the timing of Lucknow-Mumbai flight (6E 2245) has been changed from 9:30 pm to 9:15 pm,” said the spokesperson of the Lucknow airport.

The spokesperson added, “The runway would close between 9:30 pm and 6 am from February 23 to July 11. In this view, major airlines have changed the timings of their night flights. A total of eight flights will be affected. Another two have been cancelled. Airlines have sent an alert to their passengers through SMS. At present, the airport hosts 17 night flights. Some have already changed timings.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 21, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out