Nirbhay Gurjar aide arrested in Agra after 23 years

Absconding for the last 23 years and once a close aide of dreaded dacoit Nirbhay Gurjar, Tiger aka Bablu aka Jitendra, was arrested by Agra police on Monday. Tiger carried a reward of ₹50,000 and was wanted in a kidnapping case registered at Doki police station of Agra. Tiger (wearing mask) at a press conference addressed by ACP Agra East (Rural) Syed Ali Abbas on Monday. (HT Photo)

Aged 55 years, Tiger, a faint shadow of his dreaded past, joined hands with Gurjar, who was shot dead in a police encounter on November 7, 2005 in Etawah by the Uttar Pradesh police.

Considered as last dacoit of fading ill legacy of Chambal ravines, Nirbhay Gurjar was known for brutal killings, rapes and kidnappings for which he required associates like Tiger, who used to transfer the kidnapping to Nirbhay Gurjar in the ravines around River Chambal in states of UP, MP and Rajasthan.

“If we talk of recorded criminal past, we have details of case under section 364A (kidnapping for ransom) of Indian Penal Code registered at Pidhora police station Agra East rural in year 2002 but there is much more to his criminal past,” stated Syed Ali Abbas, the additional commissioner of police (ACP) Agra, Rural East, while talking to the media on Monday.

That kidnapping was much talked about in 2002 when an 18-year-old Om Prakash was kidnapped from Pidhora village of Agra district. Ransom of 11,51,000 was sought from his family. A criminal named Dauji was shot dead in an encounter but Tiger absconded never to be arrested.

Police continued with its action against absconding Tiger and his properties attached and charge sheet was filed in court cases but his arrest remained a distant dream for Agra police till Friday when finally he fell in police grip.

Tiger kept on changing identities and eluded police arrest for the last 23 years while moving to Gujarat, Punjab and in different districts of Kanpur, Banda, stated Abbas.

“We had him on our radar and got an opportunity on Monday when he was traced in Nagla Devansh area in Doki area of Agra and was arrested. Illegal arms were recovered from him and is booked under section 3/35 of Arms Act at Doki police station,” said Abbas.

Ín his active days, Tiger’s task was to carry out reconnaissance, abduct the target and hand him over to Nirbhay Gurjar in the ravines of Chambal.