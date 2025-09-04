NIRF Rankings-2025: Another setback for Prayagraj institutions; few rays of hope

The latest National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF)-2025 rankings by the Union ministry of education have brought mixed news for higher education institutions in Prayagraj. The AU campus in Prayagraj (HT File Photo)

While some institutions made gains in specific categories, the overall performance left much to be desired, particularly that of Allahabad University (AU).

Despite recent faculty recruitments and attempts to revive its academic stature, AU, once hailed as the “Oxford of the East”, failed to secure a place in the top-200 institutions in the overall category. This marks the seventh consecutive year the university has been excluded from this prestigious list.

Historically, the university ranked 68th in 2016, 95th in 2017, and 144th in 2018. However, since 2019, it has been absent from the top-200 list.

There were, however, pockets of improvement. In the Engineering category, AU has shown significant progress, jumping from the 200–250 rank band of last year to the 101–150 band in 2025— a leap of nearly 100 positions.

In the Management category, the university retained its position in the 101–125 rank band, consistent with last year.

“The University has been placed in the 101–125 band in the Management category and in the 101–150 band in Engineering. Compared to last year, the Engineering department has improved its place by 100 ranks. This is the result of collective efforts,” said Prof Sangita Srivastava, Vice-Chancellor, Allahabad University.

MNNIT retains Top-100 spot, IIIT-A falls out

Among Prayagraj’s top technical institutions, the Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology (MNNIT)-Allahabad managed to maintain its position in the top-100 in the engineering category, securing the 62nd rank— a slight dip from last year’s 60th position.

Meanwhile, the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT)-Allahabad suffered a setback, dropping out of the top-100 technical institutions. In 2024, IIIT had ranked 85th, but it failed to make the cut this year.

“MNNIT secured 62nd rank in the Engineering category, two positions lower than last year. However, on the ‘MS’ (Median Salary) parameter, the institute ranks 4th among all NITs, and 5th on the ‘GPH’ (Graduation Performance and Higher Education) scale. These reflect our continued focus on quality placements and academic progress,” said Ambak Rai, Registrar, MNNIT-Allahabad.

UPRTOU 3rd nationally among Open varsities

A standout performance came from Uttar Pradesh Rajarshi Tandon Open University (UPRTOU), which achieved 3rd place nationally among all open universities. It now stands just below IGNOU-New Delhi and Karnataka State Open University-Mysore in the top three list. Out of 15 open universities that participated in the NIRF 2025 rankings, UPRTOU’s performance marks a historic milestone for both the university and the state, said varsity officials.

“Securing the third position in NIRF is a golden chapter in the history of our university. This achievement is the result of the collective hard work of our faculty, staff, and administration. It will enhance the university’s credibility and attract more students,” said Prof Satyakam, vice-chancellor, UPRTOU.

SHUATS pharmacy dept maintains spot

The Sam Higginbottom University of Agriculture, Technology and Sciences (SHUATS) continued its streak of excellence, with its Pharmacy department ranked 87th nationally. This marks the sixth time since 2019 that the department has been featured in the top-100 list. In Uttar Pradesh, SHUATS secured the 12th position among pharmacy institutions.

“Being ranked 87th nationally is a matter of pride for the university. It reflects the collective efforts of our faculty, students, and IQAC team. The ranking also reinforces SHUATS’s commitment to innovation and excellence in health sciences,” said Prof Rajendra B Lal, vice-chancellor, SHUATS.