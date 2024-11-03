NMM scholarship: Over 1.57 lakh students to take exam at 378 centres in UP on Nov 10

Admit cards have been issued for the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme (NMMSS) examination 2025-26 proposed to be held on November 10 by the Examination Regulatory Authority, UP. A total of 378 centres have been set up across the state for the 1,57,018 students who have applied for the scholarship, said officials. NMM scholarship logo (Sourced)

The last date for submitting applications for the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme (NMMSS) 2025-26 was extended to September 28. Initially, the deadline was extended from September 5 to September 20. However, due to the number of applicants remaining only 1,46,012, the last date for application on the website www.entdata.co.in was then extended further to September 28. Last year, a record 1,85,762 students applied for the scholarship in the 2024-25 session.

The maximum number of 9,324 students have applied for this scholarship from Aligarh while another 5,620 have applied from Kaushambi followed by 4,998 from Prayagraj, 4,570 from Jaunpur and 4,254 from Bareilly.

The examination for Class 8 students studying in government-run, government-aided, and local body schools will be held in all districts of the state on November 10, said Usha Chandra, director of the bureau of psychology, UP, the coordinating body of the NMMSS in the state.

Launched in 2008, the NMMSS scholarships are awarded to meritorious students from economically weaker sections to reduce the drop-out rate after Class 8. The scholarship amount is ₹12,000 per annum, disbursed at a rate of ₹1,000 per month, to support students from Class 9 to Class 12.

Students who passed the Class 7 examination in the 2023-24 academic session with a minimum of 55% marks (50% for SC/ST students) and are now studying in Class 8 in government-run, government-aided, or local body schools in the 2024-25 session are eligible to appear for the scholarship exam.

Students from Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas, Kendriya Vidyalayas, Sainik Schools, Government Residential, and Private Schools are not eligible. Additionally, the parents’ income of eligible students should not exceed ₹3.5 lakh from all sources. Around 1,79,971 students had applied in the 2023-24 session.