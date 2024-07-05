No anticipatory bail to man who held illegal blood donation camp

MUMBAI: The sessions court last week rejected the anticipatory bail application of a 36-year-old resident of Solapur district, booked by the police for organising a blood donation camp in Kanjurmarg by pretending to be an employee of a blood bank. HT Image

The accused, Samadhan Deshmukh, had planned to illegally sell the blood collected in a camp held on 24 February this year at Saibaba Pimpaleshwar Temple in Nehru Nagar in Kanjurmarg East.

Along with Samadhan, there were two other accused, 58-year-old Mahadev Jadhav and 27-year-old Suhas Jadhav, whose anticipatory bail pleas were allowed by the court because of lack of evidence to show their involvement in the alleged crime.

The incident came to light when a complaint was filed by a drug inspector, who found out that the donation camp was held without the presence of any approved medical officers, technicians, and registered nurses.

Samadhan told the inspector that he worked as a public relation officer at the Muktai Blood Centre in Indapur, Pune. He also told him that the camp was organised by a person called Sumit Jedha, who gifted smart watches to blood donors.

However, upon inquiry, it was found out that the owner of the Muktai Blood Centre had not authorised anyone to organise the blood donation camp. Further investigation revealed that the collected blood was stored near Samadhan’s house.

According to the prosecution, the accused stole the bags used to collect blood from the Muktai Blood Centre. It also said that he intended to sell the collected blood illegally in the grey market to earn profit.

The court observed that the custodial interrogation of Samadhan is necessary to “ascertain the modus operandi adopted by him in collecting blood of donors illegally and the manner in which it was to be disposed of by him after its collection.”

While granting protection from arrest to the other two accused, the court observed that it was Samadhan who had called the duo to help him with the camp.

The Kanjurmarg police station registered an FIR on February 29, 2024 under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Drugs and Cosmetics Act of 1940.