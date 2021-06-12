No Covid-19 death in Jamshedpur after two months

No Covid-19 death was reported in Jamshedpur (East Singhbhum) district on Friday, according to a health department bulletin. Earlier, no such casualty was reported on April 8 in the district.

Meanwhile, a health survey found that 1,576 persons died of various diseases in rural areas of the district during the past two months.

As per Jamshedpur Covid-19 bulletin, a total of 654 Covid-19 patients died during the 63 days from April 9 to June 10 during the second wave of the pandemic. Five Covid-19 deaths were reported between April 1 and 7, while 242 Covid-19 patients died in April, 412 died in May and 18 died in June so far.

The district reported 87 new Covid-19 patients while 94 were cured, leaving 762 active patients till Friday night. This pushed the recovery rate in Jamshedpur to 96.63%. Tata Steel medical advisor Dr Rajan Chaudhry said only 17 Covid-19 patients were undergoing treatment at Tata Main Hospital, and the positivity rate has gone down to 5.01% from 9.17% last week during which five Covid-19 deaths were reported.

Meanwhile, a health screening and survey by the district administration and health department between May 25 and June 7 across the district revealed that 1,576 persons died of diseases such as tuberculosis (TB), heart ailments, blood pressure, cough and cold, fever and diabetes in rural areas during past two months.

As per the survey, the highest 264 deaths were reported from Patamda block. Only 40 such deaths were found in urban areas of Jamshedpur district. “There can be many reasons for these deaths. No single disease led to these deaths and most of them could be suffering from co-morbid conditions,” Dr Nirmal Kumar, former HoD of Medicine at MGMMCH, said.

The survey also found symptoms of TB in 1,515 persons in the district, of which 443 were in urban areas. The survey traced 189 Covid-19 positive cases in rural areas.

The district till May this year identified 1,613 TB patients, of which 1,237 were being treated in government hospitals and 375 in private hospitals. The survey, targeting 14 lakh people, also detected 8,879 diabetes patients, of which 6,374 were in eight rural blocks and 2,505 were in urban blocks.