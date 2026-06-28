No deserving person will be denied government support: Yogi Adityanath in Gorakhpur

The state government will provide housing to the homeless and financial assistance to people suffering from serious illnesses, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said during the Janata Darshan at the Gorakhnath Temple for the second consecutive day on Saturday. He asserted that no deserving person would be deprived of government support. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath gives chocolate to a child during the 'Janta Darshan' at the Gorakhnath Temple premises, in Gorakhpur on Saturday. (@CMOfficeUP X)

The CM heard the grievances of around 200 people and directed officials to ensure that every complaint is resolved in a time-bound, impartial and effective manner.

“The government is committed to ensuring that every eligible and needy person receives the benefits of welfare schemes and that all public grievances are addressed promptly and effectively,” he said.

Responding to a woman’s plea for shelter, Yogi said she would be provided a house under a government housing scheme. Several others sought financial assistance for medical treatment. The CM assured financial aid from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to a woman undergoing treatment at AIIMS, New Delhi, and directed officials to arrange treatment for another woman at either AIIMS Gorakhpur or BRD Medical College.

Taking a stern view of complaints related to land grabbing, Yogi directed the police to initiate strict action against anyone attempting to forcibly occupy another person’s property.

The Chief Minister also interacted warmly with children who had accompanied their family members to the Janata Darshan. He blessed them, distributed chocolates and encouraged them to pursue education.

During his morning routine on Saturday, the CM reviewed welfare arrangements at the Gorakhnath Temple cowshed, performed gau seva, and directed caretakers to ensure proper upkeep of cows.

Earlier, Yogi offered prayers to Guru Gorakhnath, and paid homage at the samadhi of his guru, the late Mahant Avaidyanath.