No event conveys more powerful message of harmony and unity than Maha Kumbh: Shah

Ahmedabad: No other event in the world conveys a more powerful message of harmony and unity than Maha Kumbh, Union home minister Amit Shah said on Thursday.

During Kumbh, no one is asked about his caste, religion or community. Whoever goes there, seers and service organisations provide them food. Every person who goes there goes back home after taking a dip in the Ganga, awakening virtue and purifying themselves, Shah said, speaking after inaugurating the Hindu Spiritual & Service Fair, also known as Hindu Adhyatmik Seva Mela, at the Gujarat University grounds in Ahmedabad.

People across the world were in awe after watching the scale on which the Maha Kumbh at Prayagraj has been organised, he said, urging people to visit the Maha Kumbh, emphasising its cultural and spiritual significance.

Shah also highlighted the Hindu Adhyatmik Aur Seva Mela as an initiative that brings over 200 Seva Sansthas on a single platform to preserve and promote Indian family values, culture, and traditions. He lauded the resilience of India’s family system, stating, “Despite numerous invasions and a long period of slavery, it was the institution of the family and Indian Hindu values that preserved the unit of the family.”

The fair also celebrates historical figures such as Ahilyabai Holkar, with a dedicated stall highlighting her restoration of over 280 religious sites destroyed during invasions. Shah referred to her as “a lightning shining in the darkness of that time” and praised her contributions as an inspiration for the youth and women of Gujarat, especially during her 300th birth anniversary.